EA Sports NHL 26 Update 1.5 arrived this week, with Patch Notes mentioning the addition of Blue Jackets' HC Rick Bowness to the game. Furthermore, the update brings even more fixes to modes like Be A Pro, World of Chel, and more. Additionally, the developers updated some of the uniforms for various teams while adding convenient new features to WoC. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Blue Jackets' HC Rick Bowness Joins NHL 26 In Update 1.5 – Full Patch Notes

Overall, the biggest change in NHL 26 Update 1.5 is the addition of new Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach Rick Bowness. The Blue Jackets' newest coach gets added to the game can now be seen in modes like Franchise and more.

Bowness became the head coach after the team parted ways with Dave Evason. Before joining the team, the Blue Jackets were teetering on the edge of average, with a record of 19-19-7. Ever since Bowness came out of retirement to join the team, they've gone 10-2. The team was on a seven game winstreak until last night when they lost to the Boston Bruins.

Nevertheless Bowness' experience is unmatched right now. He has more games as a head or assistant coach than anyone else in league history. And he might just be what Columbus needs to make a serious push this season.

His 2,726 games as an NHL head or assistant coach are the most by anyone in league history.

Take a look at the full Patch Notes below!

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the game did not recognize the correct status for ‘Pull Goalie' feature, sometimes showing Pull Goalie On in Settings and Empty Net Constantly after switching them On and reverting them off.

Be a Pro

Fixed an issue where the “Win the Presidents’ Trophy – Part 4” Challenge displays the incorrect challenge

Fixed a rare issue where users do not receive challenges to move up the lineup

Fixed an issue where goalie responses are available for skaters in a “Win the Division” challenge media conversation

Fixed an issue where the camera is obstructed from certain angles in the Utah Mammoth home arena

Game Modes

Fixed an issue where the National Anthems did not play during pre-game intro

Fixed an issue where the subtitle for NHL Threes displayed incorrectly in the Main Menu

World of Chel

Added a matchmaking indicator when searching for games in WoC lobbies

Added the ability for drop-in players to request to join clubs directly from the Dressing Room screen

Added the ability to see player loadout text in the Post Game Player Summary screen

Refreshed the Career Stats page to display more relevant and organized stats for users

Fixed an issue where users receive an error message when equipping an 8-bit NHL Bundle

Fixed an issue where users receive an error while tabbing on the report content screen

Fixed an issue where users receive an error popup while trying to send friend requests through EA Layer

Art

Coaches

Rick Bowness – Columbus Blue Jackets

Uniforms

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 26

NHL

Boston Bruins – Stadium Series

Tampa Bay Lightning – Stadium Series

ECHL

Bloomington Bison – Third

Canadian Hockey League

OHL

Windsor Spitfires – Third

Overall, that includes everything from the NHL 26 Update 1.5, which adds Blue Jackets' HC Rick Bowness and more.

Overall, that includes everything from the NHL 26 Update 1.5, which adds Blue Jackets' HC Rick Bowness and more.