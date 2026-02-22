On Sunday morning, the Team USA hockey team won the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics in Milan with a narrow overtime victory over Canada in the final game. It was a thrilling game throughout, with the American team ultimately securing their first gold medal since 1980's Miracle on Ice against the Soviet Union.

After the game, emotions were running high, and the American team made sure to honor the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away in 2024.

“Beautiful tribute from Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk — parading Johnny Gaudreau's Team USA sweater around the ice in Milan,” reported Chris Johnson of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnny Gaudreau's sweater hangs in Team USA's locker room, while his family is in the stands for the gold medal game. Johnny's son, Johnny Jr., is celebrating his second birthday today ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/MWLolNDFfW — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2026

Gaudreau's family was also in attendance for the game.

The team also brought Gaudreau's children onto the ice for the celebration, made even more special by the fact that it was his son's second birthday on Sunday.

Guadreau was tragically killed by a drunk driver in 2024, cutting a promising NHL career tragically short. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, having previously played for the Calgary Flames. Clearly, his memory has made a lasting impact on his fellow American team counterparts.

Meanwhile, Team USA gave the nation its first Olympic gold medal in hockey in the better part of five decades, defeating Canada in overtime thanks to a game winner from Jack Hughes.

In any case, the American team will now look forward to further celebrating when the Olympic closing ceremony gets underway later on Sunday.