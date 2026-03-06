The “World's Strongest Man” got a minor scare Thursday night about something seemingly stronger — the pop of the Columbus Blue Jackets' cannon.

WWE legend Mark Henry was among those in attendance in Thursday's game between the surging Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but he was not just there to catch some hockey action. Before the game started, he was given the duty to light up the Civil War-era cannon.

In this video, you can see Henry lighting the cannon up. He flinched after seeing and hearing the blast.

Former Olympian and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry lit the cannon in Columbus tonight 💥 Not much can catch him off guard, but the cannon did 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rfqcj7mKdq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2026

Of course, that sparked some amusing reactions from fans on social media.

“haha that reaction is gold,” said a fan.

“The World’s strongest flinch!” another one commented.

“He was the one lighting it. How was he shocked??” asked a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“That was funny af LMFAO,” a comment read.

“From the Hall of Fame to the ‘Hall of Flame.' That jump was legendary!” said a different social media commenter.

What did not flinch, though, was Columbus.

The Blue Jackets knocked down Florida, as they came away with a 4-2 victory. It was Columbus's third win in a row and seventh in 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets scored the first three goals of the contest before Florida responded with back-to-back goals in the third period. Mathieu Olivier shut it all down with an empty-net goal for Columbus with under two minutes left in the third period.

With the win, the Blue Jackets improved to 32-21-8 heading into Friday's NHL trade deadline.