On Sunday morning, the Team USA hockey squad defeated Canada in narrow fashion to win the gold medal in the sport. Team USA got the win thanks to an overtime goal from NHL star Jack Hughes, winning their first gold medal in the event since 1980's “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union in the process.

After the game, the American team made sure to honor the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, who was tragically killed in 2024. Gaudreau's family was in attendance in Milan for the gold medal game on Sunday, and in a heartwarming moment, some of the American players invited Gaudreau's young children out onto the ice to celebrate with them after the victory.

Priceless. Olympic champion USA Hockey includes Johnny Gaudreau’s young children. pic.twitter.com/Eki6bOC40c — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 22, 2026

Users on social media understandably had an emotional reaction to the display.

“Heartbreak and joy smashed into one proud moment. Wow,” wrote NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“This brought tears to my eyes, it’s really a brotherhood,” added another user.

Article Continues Below

“A PICTURE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau by bringing his 2 kids out to the ice and holding his jersey up for a picture after winning the Gold Medal,” added former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. “…What an incredible tribute that his family will never forget. This is BIGGER THAN HOCKEY.”

Gaudreau was tragically killed in August of 2024 by a drunk driver, while a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, having spent the first portion of his promising NFL career with the Calgary Flames.

Clearly, the star left an immense impact on his fellow hockey players during his time in the league, as evidenced by the team's desire to allow his children to share the special moment with him on Sunday.

Now, the USA team will look forward to the Olympics closing ceremony, which is slated to take place later on Sunday.