The widow of the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau is sending a thank you message to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Blue Jackets players honored Gaudreau ahead of the team's Stadium Series game against the Detroit Red Wings. Meredith Gaudreau was grateful to the team for paying homage to her late husband.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the NHL, Detroit Red Wings, and especially the Columbus Blue Jackets for honoring John in so many ways during the Stadium Series this weekend,” Meredith Gaudreau said in a statement. “The management, players, wives and fans from both organizations made my family feel so loved and supported.”

Blue Jackets players wore outfits paying homage to their former teammate, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau died in 2024 after he was hit by a drunk driver while riding a bicycle.

“I know John truly appreciates it as much as I do,” Meredith went on to say.

Johnny Gaudreau played in the NHL for 11 seasons, with Columbus and the Calgary Flames. He appeared in 763 total games and posted 743 points. His point total included 500 assists.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Red Wings in the Stadium Series by a 5-3 score. Columbus is now 30-22-8 on the season.

The Blue Jackets are skating with purpose this season

The Blue Jackets got a big win over Detroit on Saturday in the Stadium Series. It was the fourth win in a row for Columbus. The victory also pushed the club ahead of the Red Wings in the in conference standings.

Columbus has had a very promising season, and one of the best in franchise history. The Blue Jackets have yet to win a Stanley Cup, conference championship or even a division title as a franchise. This year, things may turn out a little different.

The Blue Jackets are doing so well that the team's general manager Don Waddell is on record saying he doesn't want to sell before the NHL Trade Deadline. Columbus is expected to be a buyer ahead of the March 7 deadline.

“For rental players, yeah, I’d like to add. But it’s going to be a softer cost, either later picks or prospects. I feel we have a good nucleus of them,” Waddell said, per NHL.com. “But I’m also concerned about what I’ve watched happen with other teams. You bring too many guys in, it could disrupt what our guys have right now.”

Gaudreau played in Columbus for two seasons. During his Ohio tenure, the late winger appeared in 161 games. He scored 33 goals for the team. The Blue Jackets and their fans would love to have a deep postseason run this year, to honor Gaudreau.

The Blue Jackets next play Tampa Bay on Tuesday.