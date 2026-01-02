The NHL world reacted with shock on Friday when Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The decision raised eyebrows across the league, especially since Robertson leads all American-born players with 48 points on the season, made up of 24 goals and 24 assists in 41 games.

The NHL fraternity was quick to question the choice made by general manager Bill Guerin and head coach Mike Sullivan, who appeared to value two-way play and experience over pure scoring. The move echoed Robertson’s earlier omission from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Reaction to the snub was swift and loud. The Athletic's Mark Lazerus summed up the mood on X (formerly Twitter) as he wrote:

“Jason Robertson is gonna spend the next four years scoring a hat trick every time he plays Bill Guerin's Minnesota Wild. Just a baffling decision by Team USA.”

Fans also echoed that sentiment across X as they wrote under Lazerus's post, with Stars supporters expressing frustration and predicting regret if Team USA struggles to generate offense.

“USA had a chance and they blew it. How JT miller keeps getting on these teams is beyond me,” a fan wrote.

“Trochek, Miller and Nelson making the team over him is ridiculous,” another fan wrote. “The media have a responsibility to grill Guerin & the others in charge of the team. This is gross negligence,” one fan expressed. “This will not go well. The good news is Guerin will be out when it doesn’t go well,” another fan expressed frustration.

Robertson has been one of the NHL’s most consistent and dangerous scorers, not just this season but dating back to 2022-23. He leads U.S. players in points and is widely viewed as a game-changing offensive talent. Many around the league considered him a near lock for the Olympic roster.

Instead, Team USA leaned toward lineup balance, selecting players such as Brock Nelson, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, and Clayton Keller. The contrast was sharpened by the inclusion of Robertson’s Stars teammate Jake Oettinger, who made the team as the backup goaltender to Connor Hellebuyck.

Team USA’s leadership has stressed the importance of versatility and role definition in international competition. They believe their roster already has enough scoring depth based on recent tournaments.

Reports from NHL insider Michael Russo ahead of the announcement suggested Jason Robertson was on the bubble, with decision-makers placing a premium on grit and adaptability within a crowded American talent pool. That philosophy also left out other proven scorers, including Cole Caufield and Alex DeBrincat, while favoring players with experience from the 4 Nations event.

League sources believe that the 26-year-old would be first in line as an alternate if injuries occur before the tournament begins in February 2026, which offers some consolation. Team USA looks to win its first Olympic gold medal since 1980. But the decision to leave off one of the country’s top scorers will remain under intense scrutiny. For Robertson, the slight could serve as extra motivation as he pushes the Stars toward a deep playoff run.