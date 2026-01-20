The Pittsburgh Penguins were not slated to compete for a playoff spot coming into the 2025-26 season. But now, they are third in the Metropolitan Division and could be adding through trades in the coming months. According to The Athletic's Josh Yohe, the Penguins are interested in Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson in the trade market.

“The Penguins absolutely love Jason Robertson. They aren’t alone, of course. The 26-year-old Dallas Stars forward has 56 points in 49 games. He’ll be in extreme demand if the Stars make him available,” Yohe reported. “I don’t envision the Penguins trying to sign Robertson as a restricted free agent — the compensation for that approach is over the top. But I’d be shocked if Dubas didn’t engage in trade discussions if Dallas decides there’s no way it can bring him back long-term.”

The Stars will not be trading Robertson at this year's trade deadline. They have pushed all of their chips in to win a Stanley Cup this year. Robertson is a big part of that. But the contracts they already have on the books include an extension to Thomas Harley that has not started yet. Re-signing Robertson would be a tough contract to fit under the salary cap.

The Penguins don't have a ton of top-end prospects to trade, but one may be the Hobey Baker Trophy winner in the NCAA this year. Michigan Wolverines forward Will Horcoff would have to center the package for Robertson, and the Penguins should be fine giving him up. Adding in a 2026 first-round pick and the Jets' 2026 second-round pick should get the deal done.

The Penguins still have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang as their core. Building a new core is general manager Kyle Dubas' biggest job in Pittsburgh. Trading in a bunch of future chips to center the next window around Robertson would be a risky way to start that process.