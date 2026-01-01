The Winter Olympics are coming over the horizon as the calendar flips to 2026. Many around the hockey world are eagerly awaiting to see who will make each nation's roster. On New Year's Eve, Team Canada announced their roster, which includes some intriguing names. One of these names is Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley.

Harley has long been seen as one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. His selection to the Canadian squad isn't entirely surprising. However, the Stars defenseman believed otherwise. After a slow start to the season, he wasn't expecting to take the ice in Milan come February.

“I’m not sure I was expecting to make the team, honestly, after my start to the year. But it was a nice surprise, for sure. The management there has faith in me to up my game and bring it to the level that it needs to be for that tournament,” the Stars star said, via team beat reporter Robert Tiffin.

Harley has played a big role in Dallas's recent success. They have made three consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances. In the last two postseason runs, the 24-year-old has played very important minutes. Last postseason saw him score four goals and 14 points for the Stars before their defeat against the Edmonton Oilers.

Unfortunately, Harley's offensive production has slipped. He has just two goals and 14 points in 27 games this year. He also missed extended time with a lower-body injury.

Still, the Canadian brass saw enough to include Harley in the squad. Next month, he will represent his country on the biggest international stage available. The Winter Olympics begin on February 6th, with the NHL taking a break on the same day.