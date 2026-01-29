The NHL Stadium Series began in the 2013-14 season, as the Los Angeles Kings hosted the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium. The next rendition of the game is set for Sunday at Raymond James Stadium as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins. Even as the 2026 game has yet to be played, the NHL is making plans for 2027, as the Dallas Stars have learned their opponent for a game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Stars at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Feb. 20, 2027, according to an announcement from the NHL.

AT&T Stadium will be hosting a hockey game for the first time with this event. The stadium has been home to multiple major events since opening in 2009. This includes Super Bowl XLV, the 2014 NCAA Basketball Final Four, the 2016 CFP National Championship, Wrestlemania is both 2016 and 2022, and the 2018 NFL Draft. Further, it regularly hosts the Cotton Bowl Classic and Big 12 Conference Championship in football. The stadium will also host nine FIFA World Cup contests in 2026.

This will not be the first time that the state of Texas has hosted an outdoor game. Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas hosted the 2020 Winter Classic, when the Stars defeated the Nashville Predators. That was the only other time the Stars played in an outdoor game.

This will also be the third time that the Golden Knights have played outdoors. They suited up in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021, losing to the Colorado Avalanche, and they also fell in the 2024 Winter Classic to the Seattle Kraken.

The 2027 Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium will be the 47th outdoor game in NHL history. So far, 44 games have been played, with a 45th coming on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 46th outdoor game will be the 2027 Winter Classic, hosted by the Utah Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah.