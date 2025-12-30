Team USA is days away from naming its hockey teams for the 2026 Olympics. After the Men's team lost to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, fans eagerly await the changes Bill Guerin will make to the squad. But one assumed change may not be happening at all. The Athletic's Sean Shapiro reported that Stars forward Jason Robertson may be left off Team USA once again.

“Obviously [The Athletic's Michael Russo] already has had the big well-reported story on the likely USA roster from earlier this month. But the feeling from talking to some Stars people is that Jason Robertson is still on the outside of the USA Olympic roster,” Shapiro reported.

Robertson has been a big reason why the Stars have the second-best record in the league. His 45 points through 39 games are 12th in the league and third among American skaters. Matt Boldy and Kyle Connor, the two Americans ahead of him, were on the 4 Nations club.

Robertson and Sabres forward Tage Thompson were seen as the biggest snubs from the 4 Nations team a year ago. Connor was a healthy scratch in the title game, leaving the US without three eventual 35-goal scorers in overtime against Canada. They lost when Connor McDavid scored the game-winner.

Throughout the process, Guerin has spoken about building a complete team, not an All-Star team. But injuries to Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, and Jack Eichel should have Guerin thinking about contingency plans. Leaving one of the best top-six forwards in the world at home won't help build that contingency plan.

The Stars will be sending plenty of players to the Olympics, including Finnish stars Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen. Despite his incredible season, the California native Jason Robertson may be heading to the beach instead of heading to Milan.

