The Denver Broncos are choosing optimism when it comes to linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s latest setback. According to Luca Evans of The Denver Post, the team does not plan to place Greenlaw on injured reserve after he suffered a non-contact hamstring injury in Sunday’s 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Greenlaw went down late in the fourth quarter while chasing Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and immediately limped to the sideline. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Despite the scary moment, Denver reportedly believes the injury is not season-ending, signaling hope that Greenlaw could return for the playoffs if his recovery goes smoothly.

The veteran linebacker, who missed time earlier this season with a quad injury and a one-game suspension, had just begun to find rhythm alongside Alex Singleton before going down. His absence will once again force defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to shuffle his lineup heading into a crucial Christmas Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fortunately for Denver, linebacker Justin Strnad is expected to return after missing the last two games with a foot injury. Strnad was a full participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough and appears ready to start next to Singleton. Rookie Karene Reid, who has been on injured reserve since November, could also be activated soon to provide depth.

The Broncos enter Week 17 at 12-3 and remain in control of their AFC West destiny. Winning their final two games against the Chiefs and Chargers would secure their first division crown since 2015, along with a first-round playoff bye. Keeping Greenlaw available for that stretch — or at least for the postseason — would be a major boost for one of the NFL’s top defenses.