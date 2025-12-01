The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL this season. And they proved as much on Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators. Wyatt Johnston scored a hat trick against Ottawa, powering Dallas to a decisive 6-1 win at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Johnston has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the NHL. The Dallas forward has come up big in clutch moments numerous times already. Even hat-trick performances are nothing new. This was his first hat trick of the 2025-26 campaign, but the fourth of his career already. He credited his success to those around him when speaking to the media on Sunday night.

“You see a lot of my goals and lot of goals around the League are scored around the net. You need to get there to have those opportunities,” Johnston said. “I think that goes along with just how great the players we have out there are, and they can make plays. For me, it’s just getting [to the slot] and just being ready to shoot it whenever we have it because the guys can find me pretty easy.”

Johnston has hit the ground running in 2025-26. After beating the Senators, the Stars star now has 16 goals and 30 points through 26 games. The 22-year-old is one of three Dallas skaters wth 30 or more points, joining Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.

The Stars improved to 17-5-4 on the season with this win over Ottawa. They are second in the Central Division, trailing the juggernaut Colorado Avalanche. Dallas will look to claim a fifth straight win on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.