The Philadelphia Eagles found themselves at the center of a Pro Bowl debate Tuesday after defensive tackle Jordan Davis was left off the NFC roster, prompting pointed Pro Bowl comments from Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about how selections are determined. As Philadelphia continues to push toward the postseason at 10-5 with two weeks left in the NFL season, the omission sparked frustration inside the defensive staff.

The Pro Bowl snub of Davis stood out given his production and expanded role this season. The former Georgia standout posted career highs across multiple categories while anchoring the Eagles’ defensive line, averaging 40 snaps per game after reshaping his conditioning in the offseason. Despite that body of work, the interior lineman was neither named to the roster nor selected as an alternate.

Following the announcement, Fangio addressed the issue during media availability and questioned the integrity of the Pro Bowl voting process. His comments reflected a broader concern about how popularity and reputation can outweigh film evaluation, particularly for players whose impact does not always show up in highlight packages.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter account), sharing video of the Eagles defensive coordinator explaining how he believes the Pro Bowl selection system should be restructured.

“Get a couple retired coaches, a couple retired personnel guys, a couple retired players that will take pride in it, and they name it… Everybody and their mother’s got a vote.”

#Eagles DC Vic Fangio says they need to revamp the Pro Bowl voting process — and he has an idea: “Get a couple retired coaches, a couple retired personnel guys, a couple retired players that will take pride in it, and they name it… Everybody and their mother’s got a vote.” (📽️… pic.twitter.com/VUvrajofjP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 24, 2025

Fangio’s remarks came as Philadelphia continues to build momentum on defense during a critical stretch of the season. While teammate Jalen Carter earned Pro Bowl recognition, Fangio indicated that the 25-year-old defensive tackle deserved stronger consideration based on consistency, durability, and film study.

The debate underscores a long-running issue surrounding interior defensive linemen, whose impact often goes undervalued within traditional voting metrics. With Pro Bowl selections tied to contractual incentives, the discussion carries significance that extends well beyond recognition alone.