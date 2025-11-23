The Dallas Stars lost to the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday, dropping to 13-5-4. Earlier in the week, Stars forward Mikko Rantanen avoided a suspension after a big hit on New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov. After a big goal against the Vancouver Canucks, he leveled another big hit on Saturday. This one got him sidelined for one game, according to the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

“Dallas' Mikko Rantanen has been automatically suspended for one game under Rule 23.6, Physical Infractions Category,” a statement from DoPS read. In regular season League games, any player who incurs a total of two (2) game misconduct penalties in the Physical Infractions Category before playing in 41 consecutive regular season League games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next League game of his team.”

Rantanen was assessed a game misconduct for the hit on Romanov and another one for this hit against Flames forward Matt Coranato.

Mikko Rantanen receives a five-minute major and a game misconduct for this hit on Matt Coronato. Coronato went down the tunnel following the hit. pic.twitter.com/Yr0rrVSYXW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2025

The Stars will be without Rantanen for a huge game on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers. That will be a vital game for two Western Conference contenders, but Dallas will be without one of their top players.

The Stars traded for Rantanen and gave him a massive extension at the 2025 trade deadline. He netted a Game 7 hat trick against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, which endeared him to Dallas fans. Rantanen has been great offensively this year, with 28 points in 22 games. But this suspension is not going to help the team. He was kicked out of the Islanders' matchup in the third period, down a goal. And, he missed almost all of the third period of the Flames game.

The Stars are Stanley Cup contenders this year once again, in part because of Rantanen's addition to the team. But this trend is not going to help Dallas moving forward.