The Dallas Stars just dominated the Edmonton Oilers on the road with an 8-3 victory on Tuesday night. Jamie Benn recently made his season debut after missing the start of the season due to a collapsed lung. In his fourth game of the campaign, Benn joined Mike Modano in an exclusive franchise club.

The Stars forward scored his first goal of the season just 3:48 into the game against the Oilers. According to NHL Public Relations, Benn became just the second player in franchise history to reach 400 goals with the club.

Jamie Benn has his 400th goal!

“It kind of all came together tonight,” Benn told the media after the game. “Obviously, our start was great, that’s how we want to start games on the road, especially against good teams like this.”

The Canadian forward was the 129th overall selection of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Stars. He broke into the league in 2009-10, and has played his entire career in Dallas. He has suited up in 1,196 games for the franchise, amassing 400 goals and adding 559 helpers, good for 959 points. Now, Benn is second in franchise history in goals scored, third in assists, and second in total points.

Modano leads in all three of those categories. He played nearly his entire career with the franchise, starting with the Minnesota North Stars in the 1989 NHL Playoffs, and following the franchise to Dallas. In his time with the club, the Hall of Famer found the back of the net 557 times, while adding 802 assists.

The Stars are now 14-5-4 on the campaign, sitting in second in the Central Division as they continue to chase the league-best Colorado Avalanche. They return to the ice on Wednesday night, visiting the Seattle Kraken.

Benn formed a great trio with Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steel on Tuesday night, but with Mikko Rantanen returning from suspension on Wednesday, it's possible that that line could be split up.

Still, it's been another great start to the season in Texas, and having the captain back in the lineup is a huge boost for a Stars team that is once again looking like a Stanley Cup contender in 2025-26.