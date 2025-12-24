On December 23, 2025, the NFL officially announced the initial 2025 Pro Bowl rosters, with five members of the Philadelphia Eagles, Cam Jurgens, Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell all making the list.

And yet, in the opinion of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, that number really should be six, with his other star defensive tackle, Jordan Davis, being a notable snub despite having a breakout season as one of the NFL's premier nose tackles.

Talking to reporters for his typical Tuesday media season, Fangio defended Davis' play, to the point where he asked the NFL to reconsider how they pick Pro Bowl players, as if everyone gets a vote, the nuances get lost in the name of popularity.

“He should have, for sure,” Fangio told reporters via John Clark. “I think they need to form a committee for the Pro Bowl, get a couple retired coaches, couple retired personnel guys, couple retired players that will take pride in it, and they name it. Everybody and their mother's got a vote.”

As things presently stand, Pro Bowlers are decided by three factors: a fan vote, a vote by current players, and a coach's vote that each count equally towards the final total. While this can occasionally lead to a player without a ton of name recognition getting overlooked or a player riding their reputation to a Pro Bowl when their stats don't necessarily deserve it, for the most part, it does democratize the process more than a number of retirees making the calls.

Fortunately for Fangio, if he keeps putting Davis in a position to succeed moving forward, which he very much has in 2025, Davis should be getting more accolades in no time.