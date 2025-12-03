The Dallas Stars have the second-best record in the NHL. As the team is having a solid season, Jamie Benn has been reaching career milestones. Benn recently scored the 400th goal of his NHL career. In the 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, Benn reached another career milestone.

1200 games as a Dallas Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/RyDZssgOlC — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Canadian forward has now played in 1,200 career games, all of them with the Dallas Stars. He is just the second player in franchise history to play 1,200 games with the club, only behind the 1,459 games of Mike Modano. By taking to the ice for the 1,200th time of his career, he is now one of 138 players in NHL history to have played in 1,200 games.

Article Continues Below

It is unknown if he is the 137th or 138th player to reach the mark. David Perron also hit the 1,200 game marker on Tuesday night, and both games started at the same time. He is just one of 28 players to play that many games with a single franchise.

Benn was the 129th overall pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2007 NHL Draft. He broke into the league in the 2009-2010 campaign and has played his entire career in Dallas. Over that time, he has found the back of the net 402 times while adding 560 assists, good for 962 total points. He is now second in franchise history in games played, goals, and points, while sitting third in Stars history in assists. Modano leads all four categories.

The Stars are 17-5-5 on the campaign, placing them second in the Central Division, behind the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche. The Stars return to the ice on Wednesday night, facing the New Jersey Devils.