Tyler Seguin has enjoyed quite a National Hockey League career, winning the Stanley Cup in his rookie year with the Boston Bruins in 2010-11 and playing for a consistently good Dallas Stars team for over a decade.

The 33-year-old, who has managed three goals and five points in 10 games in 2025-26, is gearing up to play his 1,000th NHL contest on Thursday night — and he spoke out about it before a clash with the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

“There’s no regrets with it,” Seguin told reporters, including NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. “I’m just so happy with how everything’s come together and now it’s about just trying to add that championship to being in Dallas. There’s been a lot of changes over the years and a lot of good people in my life that have helped me get to this point.

“I think 1,000 games was never anything I really thought about much until the last few years of just the journey it’s been to get here, with the surgeries and the body and now feeling the healthiest I’ve been in years and about to hit this 1,000th game thing. It never was cool and now it’s turned out to be pretty cool.”

Tyler Seguin remains productive at age-33

Seguin has remained mostly healthy throughout his long career, but has dealt with two hip surgeries that cost him most of the 2020-21 and 2024-25 seasons, respectively. Still, he's been a consistent contributor in both Boston and Dallas, amassing 809 points in 989 regular-season games.

He's also been a strong postseason performer, scoring 29 times and adding 50 assists over 151 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Seguin has gone from a young gun to a wily veteran, who can play up and down the lineup and contribute in multiple ways.

With Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn both currently injured, right now Seguin is the oldest player in the Stars lineup.

“I’ve felt times of bliss with winning early, with having a daughter, with going from [being] this single, really confident kid to I think I was the oldest player on the team [last week],” he added, per Benjamin. “It’s happened quick.”

Seguin would love to win another Stanley Cup before his career ends, but either way, it's been an excellent run for the Brampton, Ontario native — and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

He had managed 21 points in 20 games before the injury and subsequent surgery last season, and returned for the playoffs, adding eight points in 18 games and helping Dallas advance to a third straight Western Conference Final.

It should be an emotional evening for the former Plymouth Whalers forward, who will become the 410th player to suit up for 1,000 NHL games on Thursday.

He will look to help a 6-3-1 Stars team win a fourth consecutive game in the cross-conference clash with the Bolts at Benchmark International Arena.