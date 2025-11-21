LaMelo Ball has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate in recent seasons amid the Charlotte Hornets' continued struggles. The Dallas Mavericks have serious point guard question marks and could make sense as a landing destination for the guard. Ball trade rumors recently picked up due to a report from Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

“Amidst a rough 4-11 start, Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization and is open to a trade, league sources tell @YahooSports,” Iko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ball responded to the post with one emoji, seemingly shutting down the report as a result.

Nevertheless, the Hornets are 4-11 overall and could decide to further rebuild by moving on from LaMelo and building around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. There is certainly a chance that Ball remains in the Hornets' long-term plans, especially if he is indeed content in Charlotte. If Iko's report is true — which is questionable at the moment given Ball's response — a trade could occur sooner rather than later.

If Ball is made available, should the Mavs pursue a trade with the Hornets? Let's look at both arguments.

Why a trade for LaMelo Ball doesn't make sense for Mavericks

The Mavericks are not playing any better than the Hornets at the moment. At 4-12, Dallas is 13th in the Western Conference standings.

Additionally, the Mavs are reportedly interested in at least listening to Anthony Davis trade offers. Injury problems are already a concern with the Mavs, as AD is among the players battling injury trouble. Ball is extremely talented, but he's dealt with a number of injury concerns of his own during his NBA career.



Trading for another injury-prone star after acquiring Davis last year could be defined as a head-scratching move. Of course, Ball is much younger than Davis and would be a player to build around for the future alongside Cooper Flagg, but the injuries and Mavericks' current underperformance may cause Dallas to hesitate before pursuing a deal.

Making the move would also prove to be a challenge from a financial standpoint.

Why Mavs should consider the move

If the Mavericks can make things work financially, then there is also an argument to be made for pursuing LaMelo Ball.

As aforementioned, Dallas' point guard situation needs to be addressed. Since trading Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have dealt with uncertainty at the position. Kyrie Irving is currently recovering from ACL surgery, while it was revealed on Thursday that Dante Exum will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell is extremely inconsistent and Brandon Williams' overall inexperience makes him difficult to completely trust as a starter.

Ball is a proven star. His scoring and play-making would instantly boost one of the league's worst offenses. The team has endured trouble when it comes to creating for Flagg, but Ball is capable of setting up his teammates for quality looks. Flagg's scoring numbers would likely increase if the Mavericks acquired Ball.

Sure, LaMelo is going to take some questionable shot attempts. His talent is undeniable, though, and he could be the answer to helping the Mavericks get back on track.