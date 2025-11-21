As the Boston Celtics (8–7) push forward in the 2025–26 NBA season on a three-game win streak, longtime analyst Bill Simmons has floated a trade idea centered on New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. The proposal, raised on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, would send a significant draft package and multiple players to New Orleans in exchange for the 25-year-old wing.

Simmons outlined the framework during the episode.

“That’s why with the Celtics, if it’s just the Simons expiring and you can have ‘26. We’ll give you the worst of our swap with San Antonio in ‘28. We’ll give you an unprotected in ‘31. We’ll give you Hugo as much as I love him. Doesn’t New Orleans have to have a meeting?”

Simmons suggested that Boston should explore acquiring Murphy by including guard Anfernee Simons — whose contract expires after the season — along with multiple first-round picks and swaps. The proposal also featured Hugo Gonzalez, the Celtics’ 2025 first-round selection, as part of the outgoing package.

The potential return reflects Murphy’s rising value across the league. The fourth-year forward is on a team-friendly contract worth $25 million annually and is viewed as one of the Pelicans’ most promising two-way players. His production has continued to climb early in the season, making him a likely target for teams seeking scoring and perimeter versatility.

Bill Simmons’ Celtics proposal highlights Pelicans’ dilemma on Trey Murphy’s future

Murphy is averaging 19.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game through 15 contests. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, 38.1% from three and 94.3% from the free-throw line while logging 35.6 minutes per outing. His latest showing — a 23-point, five-steal performance in a 125–118 loss to the Denver Nuggets — further reinforced his value to New Orleans.

The Pelicans may still have to weigh their long-term options. The franchise already parted with its upcoming first-round pick in a draft-night trade with the Atlanta Hawks to select Derik Queen at No. 13, placing added importance on future draft capital. Simmons’ hypothetical offer, which includes a mix of distant unprotected picks and swap flexibility, would position New Orleans to replenish assets if it chose to rework its roster.

However, the Pelicans remain in the early stages of a difficult season. New Orleans has dropped seven straight games and sits at 2–13 heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (4–12). Despite Murphy’s strong individual production, the team has struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor.

Boston, meanwhile, is trending upward after a 113–99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Celtics will meet the Nets (2–12) again as part of their NBA Cup schedule on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the team playing well and climbing back above .500, discussions around potential roster upgrades are likely to continue as the season progresses.

For now, Murphy remains with New Orleans, but Simmons’ proposal has sparked conversation about whether the Pelicans will eventually explore offers for one of their most productive young players — and whether Boston might position itself as a serious suitor.