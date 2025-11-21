Former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has a very unpopular opinion on “nepotism.”

In recent years, the topic of “nepotism” in the entertainment business has been on the rise. While people have been popularly against nepotism, Henry has a completely different, unpopular opinion on the subject. He is said to be “all for it.”

“‘I'm so appalled at anyone that would look at another man or another woman's pockets,” he explained to TMZ Sports. “The rules are not the same for everybody. I play favorites. I have favorites. Don't think for one second that you're gonna get it the same way that my son has it. Nepotism is real. There's nepotism. I'm all for it.

“Train your kid to be great at what your family was great at. How many times do you see the butcher — his son is the butcher. You see the guy that's the architect — his son or daughter's the architect. Pass it on. You're supposed to. And the same thing applies for money. If I work my rear-end off to get to the top, do you think I'm working to get to the top because I want to get paid what everybody else gets paid? No. I want to be the guy, and they say, ‘Well, we want you so nobody else gets you, we're gonna pay you x amount of dollars, for the future.' Okay, cool. I'll wait my turn,” Henry continued.

Henry's son, Jacob Henry, is currently on a WWE NIL (Next In Line) deal. He is in the same class as Titus O’Neil’s son, TJ Bullard, and Scott Steiner’s son, Brock Rechsteiner.

Article Continues Below

Mark Henry shares his thoughts on Je'Von Evans' WWE deal

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, Mark Henry opened up about Je'Von Evans' WWE deal. Addressing his current financial deal, Henry noted that the youngster might be in for a lucrative deal in the future.

“Je'Von Evans, I'm sure he's not making big time player money, he's making a nice little hunk of change, but I guarantee his next contract they're gonna pay him through the nose because they don't want him to go nowhere else. Does he deserve less because he's young? That dude will be wrestling 20 years from now. If he's 20 or 21 years old, with his talent and the way that he understands the business… he's gonna slow down in about 12 years. And then in about 15 years, he'll be in his championship area – the last five years of his career, if he's blessed to have 20 more years. There's no rush. There's enough money going around for everybody,” Henry claimed.

Je'Von Evans is still in his early 20s and is arguably one of the most talented stars on the roster.