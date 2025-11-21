With Notre Dame football running back Jeremiyah Love looking to repeat last season's success and take the team as far as the National Championship game, there is more pushback this season. Looking at the star individual, the Notre Dame football running back has modeled his game after Barry Sanders, but what does his NFL Draft outlook look like?

According to the latest NFL Draft rankings from Jordan Reid of ESPN, he would put Love as the third-best player in the class, highlighting his best and unique traits. Plus, he would make a comparison to that of someone in the league, with the player chosen being Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, who's in the midst of another successful season.

“Love is an explosive-play generator whose versatility and explosiveness provide an immediate boost to any offense,” Reid wrote. “He's a slippery runner who can twist and turn his frame to squeeze through tight creases. Love gets up to speed quickly, and his 32 runs of 10-plus yards this season are fourth most among FBS running backs. His smooth, effortless style is reminiscent of James Cook III, and Love can become a similar mismatch option for a creative playcaller.”

So far this season, Love has rushed for 1,135 yards on the ground to go along with 14 touchdowns, while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The junior star has also caught 26 passes for 274 yards with three scores, which has already exceeded the receiving yards from last season, but is two catches shy.

As for the ground game, Love already has more rushing yards than last season, but is three touchdowns away from tying last season. Being compared to Cook is no doubt high praise, as he's been one of the more productive backs in the NFL, though it remains to be seen where Love ends up in the NFL.