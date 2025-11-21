Tropicana Field is not the home that many fans want for their beloved Tampa Bay Rays, but it is home nonetheless. Following a year spent hosting games in George M. Steinbrenner Field, the American League East club is set to return to The Trop for the start of the 2026 MLB campaign. The team revealed that the roof, which was untenable after incurring serious damage from Hurricane Milton in October of 2024, has been repaired.

Facing limited options, the Rays sought refuge at the New York Yankees' spring training ballpark in Tampa. They reportedly paid an approximately $15 million to their divisional foe to use the facility, a distressing situation for one of MLB's smallest payrolls. Fortunately, the organization will not need to fork over any additional rent money following the latest update.

Though, do not expect the fan base to flood the streets in jubilation. They still have serious gripes about the team's current residence, namely that it is not in Tampa.

Panel by panel, thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make @tropicanafield whole again. With the placement of the last piece, yesterday was a massive step forward for us, The City of St. Pete and Rays fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/VloIHETGhe — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 21, 2025

Apart from this temporary stay in Steinbrenner Field, The Rays have been camped in St. Petersburg, Florida since the MLB franchise played its first game in 1998. They draw low attendance numbers year after year, and the stadium is regarded as being one of the worst in the league. There are growing demands for a swift departure from St. Pete.

The Rays will remain in Tropicana Field through at least the 2028 season, but the hope is that a move to Tampa Bay can finally come to pass in 2029. Fans have heard a similar spiel for some time, but the new Patrick Zalupski-led ownership group is inspiring optimism that changes may actually be made in the near future.

Right now, though, the focus is on getting The Trop fully ready for operation again. By the looks of it, that mission is almost complete.