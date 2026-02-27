The Dallas Stars are in a wild race in the Central Division, with the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild. They have made big trades in the past, namely for Mikko Rantanen, but cap space may prevent them from doing that this season. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says that if Tyler Seguin cannot come back, they have their eyes on Evander Kane in a trade.

“The Stars would rather have a healthy Seguin back than make a trade,” LeBrun reported. “He’s an important leader for them. But if he’s not expected back, it obviously opens up cap space and possibilities. The Stars have done their due diligence on both the right-hand shot defenseman market and the forward market, as noted above. Evander Kane is also among the forwards they’ve talked about. So as usual, with the Stars being perennial contenders, they’re in the middle of many conversations.”

The new long-term injured reserve rules prevent the Stars from having both Seguin and Kane on the playoff roster. Kane is available in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks as they head into a rebuild. They already traded Quinn Hughes for this season, so a full fire sale at the deadline is not out of the realm of possibility.

The Stars don't have first-round picks to trade, which is why Kane is their target. The Canucks won't be asking for a first-rounder for the veteran who has just 10 goals in 57 games this season. They are also missing Mikko Rantanen after he suffered an injury during the Olympics, but he is expected to return for the postseason.

It could be a quiet trade deadline for the Stars, but this offseason could be active. Jason Robertson needs a new contract, but they may trade him due to salary cap constraints. That won't happen during the season, as he is key to their Stanley Cup chances.