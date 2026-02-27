After coming up short in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are evaluating all aspects of their roster. That includes the wide receiver position.

New England will need to come to a resolution with Stefon Diggs over his bloated contract. But whether he stays or not, the Patriots have their eyes on another receiver. The franchise has interest in acquiring AJ Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, potentially pairing him with Diggs, via Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian of MassLive.

“There’s internal interest in trading for A.J. Brown, and it’s not just dependent on Diggs,” the MassLive insiders wrote. “According to our sources, there’s a scenario where the Patriots could have both receivers on the roster. In the event Diggs is willing to restructure his contract, the team sees an avenue to pair him with Brown.”

The Patriots could save up to $20 million with a release of Diggs. He is set to count for nearly $27 million against the cap in 2026. Still, Diggs was New England's best receiver in 2025. He led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards, adding four touchdowns.

If the Patriots were to move on from Diggs, they'd need a WR1 replacement. That's where Brown comes in. There has been a clear disconnect between franchise and player. If the Eagles get a strong offer, they'd at least have to consider a deal. Their drama won't affect his trade capital though, as Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

It would take some cap maneuvering, but there's a chance New England won't have to pick one or the other. There is a realm where both Diggs and Brown are wearing Patriots gear in 2025. Numerous pieces have to fall into place for that reality to come to fruition. But it's one Patriots fans can't ignore.