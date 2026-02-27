The winter has been good for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ultimately, their biggest addition was when they traded for Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado discussed the season and the trade to the Astros that he vetoed in an article with USA Today.

“Listen, I respect Houston, I respect that team and who they are. But at the time, I was hesitant, because they had just traded Kyle Tucker. And Bregman wasn't coming back. I just didn't know what direction they were going,” Arenado told USA Today.

Arenado is entering his 14th season in baseball. After Arenado waived his no-trade clause, it opened the door for the Cards to trade him. When that happened, it offered him a new hope and a new opportunity with the Diamondbacks. Things did not go so well for him last season.

Arenado hit just .237 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 48 runs. Overall, his numbers were bad across the board, and he could not pick things up. Arenado has started well with the Diamondbacks in Spring Training. With the season a month away, he will get a chance to show that he still has something left in the tank.

The Diamondbacks' ability to snag Arenado gave them a veteran and former All-Star with plenty left to prove. While the Los Angeles Dodgers are the back-to-back defending champions, the Diamondbacks are within striking distance. It's easy to forget that they made it to the World Series three seasons ago. After trading for Arenado, they will have a chance to try and overtake the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in the NL West