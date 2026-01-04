The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 16-14 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. Lavonte David stepped up in the must-win divisional clash. The veteran linebacker led the Buccaneers with six total tackles. And David came up with a crucial fumble recovery after the Panthers attempted an ill-advised flea flicker.

David made franchise history with his last tackle in the regular season finale. He tied Derrick Brooks as Tampa Bay’s all-time leading tackler, according to Buccaneers Communications on X. And Todd Bowles praised David following the team’s Week 18 victory.

“He always comes up with a big play when you need it,” Bowles said, per FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. “If this was it for him, he went out in true Lavonte fashion. He did a heck of a job. I can’t say enough good things about him. His work speaks for itself. What he means to the team, the organization as a whole, you can’t replace.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.