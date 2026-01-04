The San Francisco 49ers find themselves down 10-3 against the Seattle Seahawks. They've already needed to roll without Ricky Pearsall and Trent Williams. But now Dee Winters is added to the list on the NFL injury side.

The franchise officially ruled him questionable to return to the game Saturday. The linebacker sustained an ankle injury toward the end of the second quarter.

#49ers Dee Winters walks off the field on his own

Again, the 49ers' biggest injuries entering Week 18 were on the offensive side involving their All-Pro left tackle and rising young wide receiver. Though the defense lost defensive leaders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner earlier in the 2025 season too.

Impact of Dee Winters for 49ers defense

Winters isn't labeled a household name on a defense filled with stars.

But he's risen as a breakout star in '25 and during a time the Niners need someone to emerge.

Winters entered the regular season finale one tackle away from hitting 100, a first for his career. He's also piled 66 solo stops and eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage — two more career-high marks.

But he pulled off one major highlight against Phillip Rivers: Taking a 75-yard interception to the house against the Indianapolis Colts.

PICK-6!! Intercepted by Dee Winters and returned 75 yards for a TD

Winters even swatted two Rivers passes in that rout of Indy in front of a Monday Night Football audience.

The third-year veteran LB then piled seven tackles against the Chicago Bears in the epic primetime showdown last Sunday night. San Francisco's 42-38 victory moved the Niners in a position where they can secure both the division and No. 1 seed.

But S.F. struggled throughout the first half against Seattle. And now must roll without the 49ers' last best remaining LB in a critical game involving NFL Playoffs implications.