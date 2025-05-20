When Wayne Gretzky speaks highly of a player, the hockey world takes notice. For Wyatt Johnston, the Dallas Stars’ breakout forward, that recognition came after a stellar performance that helped propel his team to the Western Conference Finals.

Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time, shared a candid moment with Johnston that spoke volumes. Reflecting on the 2021 NHL Draft, Gretzky recalled a conversation with his brother Keith, an executive with the Edmonton Oilers. “You're such a good player. I always tell my brother he didn't draft you, they picked another guy before you, and I always give him [expletive],” he said.

In the 2021 NHL Draft, the Oilers held the 22nd pick, and selected Xavier Bourgault. The Stars selected Wyatt Johnston with the next pick. Wayne Gretzky told Johnston he "gives his brother sh—t" for not taking Johnston

That missed opportunity happened when the Oilers, holding the 22nd overall pick, chose Xavier Bourgault instead of Johnston. Dallas wasted no time snagging him with the very next pick at 23rd overall, and since then, Johnston has blossomed into one of the most promising young stars in the league.

In the 2024-25 NHL regular season, he posted a career-high 71 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 38 assists. His total of 177 career points is the highest among all players from his draft class, proving that Dallas made the right choice.

Johnston's ability to step up in big moments has set him apart from his peers. Throughout his young career, he has scored in three straight Game 7 appearances. Two of those goals were game-winners, showcasing his knack for delivering when the stakes are highest.

His latest clutch performance came against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, where his goal sealed the series for the Stars. His calmness under pressure is rare for someone his age, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of Dallas's future, a commitment further underscored by his recent five-year, $42 million contract extension.

As the Stars prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, the spotlight shines brightly on the budding center. The team is on the brink of its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2020, and Johnston’s contributions will be crucial.

The irony is hard to miss: Johnston is now set to compete against the very team that passed on him, a decision that Wayne Gretzky himself still playfully criticizes.

For Johnston, who just turned 22 last week, the journey has only just begun. Gretzky's words were not just a compliment; they were a validation of his talent and a glimpse of his potential. With the Stars charging toward hockey’s biggest stage, Johnston is proving that he belongs among the league’s best. And with every goal and every clutch performance, he continues to remind everyone, especially the Oilers, of the one that got away.