As NHL free agency continues, there is one player that many teams still have interest in, and it's Jack Roslovic. He's one of the top free agents remaining, and he is looking to see what the market is before signing a new contract.

There is one specific reason why there's a holdup on him not signing, according to Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson.

“From what I heard, his camp is looking for ideally a three year deal. As the summer wears on, term is going to be more difficult to get. So maybe they give up one of the years and maybe they get a little more on the cap hit for a one-year or two-year deal,” Robinson said.

The Vancouver Canucks are one team that has been linked to Roslovic, and he would be a nice addition to the Western Conference club. Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman also reported that Roslovic had interest from multiple clubs around the league, but he's looking for the right situation.

“He’s the best available player remaining. And, obviously, he hasn’t found anything he 100 percent likes. But there are definitely a few teams poking around there. I’ve heard five or six teams. So, he needs to get to something he feels comfortable with,” Friedman said in the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

It's no surprise that Roslovic is receiving interest around the league, due to the fact that he's a two-time 20-goal scorer. He's still just 28 years old, and in the right system, he could be a good piece on any team.

In 526 career contests, he's produced 102 goals and 260 points with the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and most recently, Carolina Hurricanes.

It would not be a surprise if Roslovic ended up signing somewhere sooner rather than later, especially as the summer begins to wind down. It'll be interesting to see where the Columbus, Ohio native lands before training camps open in September.