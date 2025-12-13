In Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, the two reigning Super Bowl Championship quarterbacks will duke it out at Lincoln Financial Field when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now granted, their workload wasn't exactly the same in the “Big Game.” Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of his 22 passing attempts for 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 72 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown. And as for Kenny Pickett, his former backup who will start in Week 15 thanks to a Geno Smith shoulder injury? Well, he missed his lone passing attempt and kneeled down three times for -4 yards on the way to the win, but technically they both played for the Philadelphia Eagles and have the hardware to prove it.

On paper, if there was ever a quarterback who knew the Eagles' defense in and out in what has to be considered a trap game, it would be Pickett, as he spent a year practicing against it weekly before being traded from Philadelphia to Cleveland, and finally Sin City. However, the Raiders and Eagles really find themselves in different spots heading into their fourth-to-last games of the regular season.

For the Eagles, after suffering their third-straight loss, this game provides an opportunity to not just get back in the winner's column but secure a few style points along the way, proving to fans, pundits, and haters alike that they can still run the ball, Jalen Hurts' five interception game was an aberration, and, most crucially of all, the NFC East still runs through South Philly.

And as for the Raiders? Well, they have four more games to play in this first season under Pete Carroll, which will almost certainly result in some massive changes when the campaign comes to a conclusion.

While this feels like one of the least eventful games of the Week 15 slate, that doesn't mean it won't provide some interesting data points to ponder heading into the playoffs, as at this point, there really isn't much regular season left to play.

Vic Fangio welcomes back Kenny Pickett with a sack party

Heading into 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders thought they could take a page from Carroll's old Seattle Seahawks playbook and complement his old quarterback with Beast Mode 2.0, Ashton Jeanty.

On paper, it's a solid enough strategy, as controlling the game on the ground can help to manage the clock, open up the passing game, and provide a young team with some stability as they look to buy into a new scheme and regime. But with four games left to play in 2025, the Raiders have been the worst rushing team in football, averaging the fewest rushing yards, the fewest rushing touchdowns, and the second-fewest rushing attempts, despite Jeanty being available as an everyday starter.

Could the Raiders try to establish things on the ground in Week 15 against the Eagles? Sure, but if they can't or find themselves behind early on, the pressure will be on for Pickett to throw his team back into the game, which is easier said than done against a Vic Fangio defense that can pick up sacks in a hurry when things start to snowball in their favor.

On the season, the Eagles only have 31 sacks, but in Week 14, Fangio earned seven of them, with Jalyx Hunt recording 2.5, Jordan Davis earning 1.5, and one-time Raiders draftee Byron Young getting 1.5 as well. The Eagles' secondary did a solid enough job slowing down a Chargers' receiving corps without a true No. 1, and when Fangio decided to really go all-in on getting after an injured Justin Herbert, sending Zach Baun or a hair-on-fire Nakobe deal from the second level, Los Angeles really didn't have an answer.

While Pickett is a bit more mobile than some may think, he's no Herbert, and his offensive line is pretty under-the-radar pretty much across the board. If the Eagles can hold up in coverage down their certified pocket collapsed Jalen Carter, they have a chance to really punish Pickett if his initial reads are locked up.

The Eagles can produce a clean game against the Raiders' defense

In Week 14, the Eagles decided to abandon their usual conservative offensive way in order to really take some really big swings against another Super Bowl-caliber team.

The results? Mixed to poor, with Jalen Hurts throwing four interceptions while coughing up another fumble, but even if his passer rating was worse than spiking the ball 40 times, the Eagles did at least attempt a few good things, including more throws across the middle of the field to AJ Brown – even if he volleyball sets it up for a pick – a fake Tush Push, and a steady diet of passes to Dallas Goedert, who was a true mis-match against the Chargers.

To their credit, the Eagles needed to mix things up because the Chargers' defense is one of the better units in the NFL, but in Week 15, the tides have changed pretty substantially, with the Raiders allowing the 24th most points of anyone in the NFL while surrendering the 17th-most passing yards and the 16th-most rushing yards.

To their credit, the Raiders actually have some solid performers on the defensive side of the ball, with Eric Stokes, Jeremy Chinn, Charles Snowden, and Maxx Crosby among the better players at their individual positions, but the Raiders aren't great in the middle of their defense and have question marks at CB2 and safety as well.

If the Eagles play like they did against the Chargers, they might again struggle with turnovers and see their offense stop and start, but if they use this game to install a new base offense that links their old run-heavy ways with a few more creative offensive wrinkles to keep things interesting, it could spell success for not just the final three games of the season but also the Wildcard round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

The Eagles break their losing streak as the Raiders look to the Draft

In the NFL, no game is a guaranteed win.

0-17 teams are almost as rare as an undefeated team, and with just two wins on the season so far, the Raiders aren't even a lock to have the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the New York Giants currently positioned to secure the top honor due to their strength of schedule if the two teams both lose out.

At 8-5, the Eagles are rightfully heavy favorites to win in Week 15, but they were heavy favorites in their first matchup against the Giants, too, and that didn't go very well at all. Still, considering everything going on around the team, a bounce-back win feels far more likely than loss No. 6, giving fans just a little more faith before the Bills have a chance to dash in in Week 17.