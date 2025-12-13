Rick Carlisle didn’t bite his tongue after another tight loss. Following the Indiana Pacers’ late collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers, Carlisle questioned the officiating and suggested his team has been fighting an uphill battle all season. The frustration spilled out during his postgame comments, where he openly danced around the NBA’s fine line.

“There were a couple of calls that I thought we could’ve gotten,” Carlisle said. “Can I say that without getting fined $40,000? … I’m gonna fight for our guys. Our guys have been up against it all year… fighting hard, crunch time game, every play’s meaningful.”

Indiana let a winnable game slip away late as Joel Embiid took over. Embiid finished with 39 points, repeatedly getting to the line and scoring through contact as the Sixers closed strong. Philadelphia out-executed Indiana in crunch time, but the Pacers felt the margins were razor-thin, and the whistle didn’t fall their way.

For Carlisle, this wasn’t just about one game. The Pacers have played a steady diet of close contests this season, often relying on pace, ball movement, and transition offense to compensate for defensive limitations. When games slow down late, every call becomes magnified. Carlisle made it clear he believes those moments have tilted away from Indiana too often.

The loss also kept Carlisle stuck at 999 career wins, a milestone that seemed within reach before the Pacers unraveled late. Coaches don’t usually air these grievances without purpose. Sometimes the message isn’t for the league office. It’s for the locker room.

Whether the officiating narrative changes or not, Carlisle has drawn a line.