The New Jersey Devils' forward lineup faces another challenge. Rookie forward Arseny Gritsyuk will miss the team’s back-to-back games this weekend with an upper-body injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Friday. Gritsyuk, who has been dealing with the issue since before Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, will sit out Saturday’s matchup against the Anaheim Ducks and Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Gritsyuk expressed optimism regarding his recovery in a message shared on Telegram:

“Although I haven’t been fully examined yet, I’m certain I’ll miss the next two games. I am confident that everything will be fine with my health and our results. As they say, we’ll come back stronger.”

In his first NHL season, the 24-year-old has recorded 16 points with seven goals and nine assists while averaging 15:06 of ice time and maintaining a -3 plus/minus rating in 31 games. The Krasnoyarsk, Russia native, has mostly played in the top six, stepping up after star center Jack Hughes suffered a freak injury in November. Gritsyuk’s all-around game and quickness have made him a crucial contributor alongside Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier.

Article Continues Below

The 2019 fifth-round pick joins a lengthy list of absentees for the Devils. Jack Hughes remains out of action, Evgenii Dadonov has joined injured reserve, and Meier is away on personal leave to deal with a family matter. Defenseman Brett Pesce is also unavailable, while Johnathan Kovacevic will likely not be back until at least the New Year. Several missing forwards have put a strain on New Jersey’s top six, causing the Devils to lose six of seven games, five of them at home.

To compensate for injuries, New Jersey has called up forwards from their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. Xavier Parent made his NHL debut on Friday, playing on the fourth line, while Angus Crookshank scored his first goal of the season against Tampa Bay. These moves are part of an ongoing effort to keep the roster balanced amid injuries and a demanding schedule.

Nevertheless, general manager Tom Fitzgerald has remained active in trade discussions, speaking with teams like the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators. While potential targets such as Ryan O’Reilly, Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, and Quinn Hughes have been mentioned, insiders suggest Gritsyuk is considered too valuable to part with at this stage. His offensive potential and two-way play make him essential for the Devils, particularly during a season in which they currently hold a 17-13-1 record and sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division, just outside a Wild Card spot.