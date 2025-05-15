The Edmonton Oilers are on the cusp of their third Western Conference Finals in four seasons. All they need to do is pick up a win in the next four games to secure their spot. Their first chance to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights came in Game 5 on Wednesday night. It was a chance they did not waste.

The Oilers and Golden Knights allowed no offense through the first three periods. Both teams failed to score as they entered overtime in a 0-0 deadlock. This set the stage for a hero to emerge. Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen was that hero, scoring the Game 5 winner in overtime to give his squad a 1-0 win. As a result, this series is over, and Edmonton moves on.

THERE IT IS!!! 😱 KASPERI KAPANEN IS YOUR @ENERGIZER OT HERO IN GAME 5 AND THIS SERIES IS OVER! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ao34byyu3m — NHL (@NHL) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oilers advance to another West Final

The Oilers, as mentioned, are off to their third Western Conference Final in four seasons. Their first in this stretch came back in 2022. Edmonton took on the Colorado Avalanche that year, but put up little resistance. The Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 2023, Edmonton failed to make the third round of the Western Conference bracket. It was the Golden Knights who turned the Oilers away that season. Vegas defeated the Oil in six games in the second round of those players. Like Colorado, the Golden Knights went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Hockey fans are well aware of the run this team went on last season. The Oilers trailed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 after five games in round two. However, they defeated Vancouver in seven games to advance. In the West Final, they faced a motivated Dallas Stars squad. It was a back and forth series, but the Oilers claimed victory in six games.

Edmonton did not win the Stanley Cup in 2024, losing to the Florida Panthers. However, they are one step closer to redemption this season. They will face a talented and difficult team in the West Final. But the Oilers look more than prepared to face whoever comes their way.