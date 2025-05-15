The Edmonton Oilers are on the cusp of their third Western Conference Finals in four seasons. All they need to do is pick up a win in the next four games to secure their spot. Their first chance to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights came in Game 5 on Wednesday night. It was a chance they did not waste.

The Oilers and Golden Knights allowed no offense through the first three periods. Both teams failed to score as they entered overtime in a 0-0 deadlock. This set the stage for a hero to emerge. Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen was that hero, scoring the Game 5 winner in overtime to give his squad a 1-0 win. As a result, this series is over, and Edmonton moves on.

Oilers advance to another West Final

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates with defenseman Jake Walman (96) after scoring a game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during an overtime period of game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Related NewsArticle continues below
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) shoots the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers get ‘hopeful’ Mattias Ekholm injury update after Game 4 win
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrate their victory with center Connor McDavid (97) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.
Oilers to be without goalie for rest of Golden Knights series
Oilers golden Knights, Oilers golden Knights prediction, Oilers golden Knights pick, Oilers golden Knights odds, Oilers golden Knights, stanley cup playoff odds
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 prediction, odds, pick for Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025

The Oilers, as mentioned, are off to their third Western Conference Final in four seasons. Their first in this stretch came back in 2022. Edmonton took on the Colorado Avalanche that year, but put up little resistance. The Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 2023, Edmonton failed to make the third round of the Western Conference bracket. It was the Golden Knights who turned the Oilers away that season. Vegas defeated the Oil in six games in the second round of those players. Like Colorado, the Golden Knights went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Hockey fans are well aware of the run this team went on last season. The Oilers trailed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 after five games in round two. However, they defeated Vancouver in seven games to advance. In the West Final, they faced a motivated Dallas Stars squad. It was a back and forth series, but the Oilers claimed victory in six games.

Edmonton did not win the Stanley Cup in 2024, losing to the Florida Panthers. However, they are one step closer to redemption this season. They will face a talented and difficult team in the West Final. But the Oilers look more than prepared to face whoever comes their way.