The Vegas Golden Knights look to stay alive in the series as they host the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 prediction and pick.

The Oilers took the first two games of the series, both on the road. They won game one 4-2, and then took a 5-4 overtime victory in game two of the series. In game three, the Oilers would tie the game with just over three minutes left. Still, the Golden Knights would get the game winner with just one second left on the clock to make it a 2-1 series. In game four of the series, Adam Henrique would score twice in the first period to give the Oilers the 2-0 lead. Evander Kane, who got into a scuffle with the Golden Knights' goalie Adin Hill earlier in the game, would add a goal in the second period. Stuart Skinner would stop all 23 shots he faced, as the Golden Knights would fall 3-0, and be one game away from elimination.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoff odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +102

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the way from the top line this year for the Oilers. He led the team in assists and was second on the team in points this regular season. McDavid had 26 goals and 74 assists this year. McDavid has three goals and 14 assists in the playoffs. He is joined by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman on the top line. Nugent-Hopkins had 20 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. He has three goals and six assists so far in the playoffs. Hyman had 27 goals and 17 assists this year, while already adding three goals and five assists in the playoffs.

The second line is led by Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl finished the regular season with 52 goals and 54 assists. Draisaitl has five goals and ten assists so far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Evander Kane has been solid from the third line. He comes in with four goals and three assists in the playoffs. Further, Evan Bouchard has been great from the blue line. He has 14 goals and 53 assists in the regular season. Bouchard has four goals and eight assists so far in the playoffs.

With Calvin Pickard still dealing with an injury, Stuart Skinner is expected to be in the goal. He was 26-18-4 this year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 1-3 in the playoffs with a 3.95 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the top line for the Golden Knights. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. Eichel has a goal and nine assists so far in the playoffs. Eichel is joined on the top line by Mark Stone. Mark Stone. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Stone has four goals and four assists so far. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev, who has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

Tomas Hertl leads the second line for the Golden Knights. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Pavel Dorofeyev. Dorofeyev scored 35 goals in the regular season, but has just one goal and an assist in the playoffs. Finally, Alex Pietrangelo has been solid in the playoffs, coming in with two goals and four assists.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Hill has a 3.15 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup playoff game. Still, Adin Hill has struggled in the series. He has given up three or more goals in all four games, and has been above .900 in save percentage just once. Still, Stuart Skinner has been even worse in the playoffs. While he did have the shutout last time out, he has allowed 15 goals over his other three games, with no game being above .835 in save percentage. The Oilers have been the better team, but the Golden Knights will extend the series in this one.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-122)