During Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp on Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid didn’t waste any time addressing one of the biggest questions surrounding the team, confirming that he’s in no rush to sign a contract extension. But more importantly for fans, McDavid reaffirmed his desire to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, making it clear:

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton, that's my only focus, maybe next to winning the gold medal with Canada. Take my time and go through it with my family, my agent, and everybody involved,” he said, according to CBS Sports.

Connor McDavid says he still wants to take his time before working on a contract extension with the Oilers. "I have every intention to win in Edmonton." pic.twitter.com/ixYfql7EgC — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oilers’ captain emphasized that while talks will eventually happen, there’s no urgency from his side.

“Like I said in June, I had every intention to take my time with it, and I still feel see the same way,” McDavid said. “Take my time and go through everything,” he added.

He explained that he’s working closely with his family, agent Judd Moldaver, and the organization to carefully evaluate all options, adding that he’d prefer to avoid distractions heading into the season.

Though eligible to sign an extension since July 1, McDavid has not yet entered formal negotiations with the team. General manager Stan Bowman noted that the franchise is letting McDavid set the pace on his contract timeline, stressing that it’s about “respecting the athlete’s timing.”

“I’ve had really good conversations with (McDavid's agent) Judd Moldaver since the season ended, and I’ve tried to give Connor his space, and I think that it’s important,” he said. “You know, a lot of this is respecting the athlete and their timeline.

McDavid still has one year left on the eight-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2017. That contract, averaging $12.5 million per season, now seems like a bargain given his production. In the 2024-25 season, McDavid totaled 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists), marking the eighth time in his career that he reached the century mark.

The Oilers’ playoff run once again ended in heartbreak. Edmonton made its second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final but fell short both times to the Florida Panthers. Still, McDavid was dominant in the postseason, tying Leon Draisaitl for the team lead with 33 points in 22 games.

Despite offseason changes to the Edmonton roster — including the departures of Corey Perry and Evander Kane — McDavid remains fully focused on capturing hockey’s ultimate prize.