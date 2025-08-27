During Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp on Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid didn’t waste any time addressing one of the biggest questions surrounding the team, confirming that he’s in no rush to sign a contract extension. But more importantly for fans, McDavid reaffirmed his desire to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, making it clear:

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton, that's my only focus, maybe next to winning the gold medal with Canada. Take my time and go through it with my family, my agent, and everybody involved,” he said, according to CBS Sports.

The Oilers’ captain emphasized that while talks will eventually happen, there’s no urgency from his side.

“Like I said in June, I had every intention to take my time with it, and I still feel see the same way,” McDavid said. “Take my time and go through everything,” he added.

He explained that he’s working closely with his family, agent Judd Moldaver, and the organization to carefully evaluate all options, adding that he’d prefer to avoid distractions heading into the season.

Article Continues Below

Though eligible to sign an extension since July 1, McDavid has not yet entered formal negotiations with the team. General manager Stan Bowman noted that the franchise is letting McDavid set the pace on his contract timeline, stressing that it’s about “respecting the athlete’s timing.”

“I’ve had really good conversations with (McDavid's agent) Judd Moldaver since the season ended, and I’ve tried to give Connor his space, and I think that it’s important,” he said. “You know, a lot of this is respecting the athlete and their timeline.

McDavid still has one year left on the eight-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2017. That contract, averaging $12.5 million per season, now seems like a bargain given his production. In the 2024-25 season, McDavid totaled 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists), marking the eighth time in his career that he reached the century mark.

The Oilers’ playoff run once again ended in heartbreak. Edmonton made its second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final but fell short both times to the Florida Panthers. Still, McDavid was dominant in the postseason, tying Leon Draisaitl for the team lead with 33 points in 22 games.

Despite offseason changes to the Edmonton roster — including the departures of Corey Perry and Evander Kane — McDavid remains fully focused on capturing hockey’s ultimate prize.

More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Way-too-early Edmonton Oilers trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Oilers rumors: Connor McDavid contract extension could get done before training campBryan Logan ·
oilers 2025-26 season breakout candidates
Edmonton Oilers top breakout candidates for 2025-26 seasonNate Duffett ·
James Reimer with question marks around him with a hockey rink in background, oilers
Best last-minute James Reimer destinations in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Stuart Skinner drops truth bomb on coping with consecutive Finals lossesRexwell Villas ·
Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Oilers rumors: The forward in jeopardy of losing a roster spot in 2025-26Colin Gallant ·