Joe Burrow made his latest triumphant return from an injury in Week 13. The Pro Bowl passer lifted the Cincinnati Bengals past the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving. And while the Bengals would essentially have to win out the rest of their schedule to have a shot at the playoffs, Burrow was thankful to be back.

Following a gut-wrenching loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 that likely ended Cincy’s season, the sixth-year signal caller had a very different vibe. Burrow was phenomenal in Buffalo. Until he wasn’t. After appearing unstoppable for most of the must-win matchup, Burrow threw back-to-back picks in the fourth quarter. The turnovers allowed the Bills to build an insurmountable lead.

The loss dropped Cincinnati to 4-9, crushing the team’s dream of running the table. On Wednesday, a dejected Burrow spoke to reporters.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I have been through a lot. And if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?” Burrow said, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Joe Burrow’s injury return didn’t spark a Bengals run

Burrow acknowledged that it’s difficult to have fun given the Bengals’ season and the physical and emotional toll his injuries have taken.

“I’m not sure there was a singular [turning point]. It’s just a reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and been through in my career. I think I’ve been through more than most. And it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body,” Burrow said. “There's just a lot of things going on right now.”

Although Burrow is only in his sixth NFL season, he’s already won two Comeback Player of the Year Awards after two season-ending injuries. In 2025 he spent 10 weeks on IR with turf toe. While he worked his way back, Burrow appeared drained by the cycle of injury and recovery.

Given his tone, fans were reminded of another Pro Bowl quarterback who earned Comeback Player of the Year honors. Andrew Luck retired from football at the age of 29, after seven seasons. He walked away because he felt stuck in an eternal recovery process that had sucked the joy out of the sport.

Burrow, who turned 28 on Wednesday, can surely relate. But Bengals fans are hoping he's closer to the beginning of his career than the end.