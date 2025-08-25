The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid could have a new contract agreed to quickly. Current speculation from Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman is that a deal could be done before the start of NHL training camp in September.

McDavid will be participating in Canada's Olympic Camp from August 26 through 28. The Oilers will open training camp on September 8 in Sherwood Park, Alberta, according to ESPN. This gives a window to get a deal done between the two camps.

“At the start of camp, I could see it. I just think everyone wants to get it done. I would expect between Olympic camp and training camp that they sit down and say, ’How’s this going?'” says Friedman.

While talks have gone on longer than fans of the club may have liked, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for a new deal to get done. There had been some concern that one did not get done, McDavid could hit free agency, and multiple teams would be interested in the superstar's services. Now, that is seeming less and less likely, as the two sides could agree to a deal north of $16 million per year for the three-time Hart Trophy winner.

McDavid question no longer if, but how much it will cost

General manager Stan Bowman had previously noted that extension talks were ongoing, but moving in the right direction.

“I’ve had really good conversations with Judd since the season ended, and I’ve tried to give Connor his space, and I think that it’s important,” Bowman said of his conversation with McDavid's agent, Judd Moldaver.

Now the window seems to be opening to get something ironed out. Currently, the team has Leon Draisaitl under contract with a deal worth $14 million in AAV. McDavid will be worth more than that.

“If I had to peg where this will ultimately land, I predict it would be somewhere between $16 million and $17.5 million a year for four years,” insider Frank Seravalli said recently.

With the finish line potentially in sight for a deal, the question is no longer if McDavid will remain in Alberta, but how much money he will be making while there. The team is projected to have nearly $45 million in cap space heading into next summer. While increasing the forwards contract by $4 million per year will have an impact, it is well worth it for one of the best players in the world.