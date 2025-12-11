San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox reminded everyone on Wedensday that he is still one of the craftiest scorers in the NBA.

The Spurs visited the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena for their do-or-die quarterfinals matchup in the NBA Cup, and Fox has always loved performing in pressure-filled games.

In the third quarter, he left Austin Reaves dizzy with his array of moves before sinking the fallaway jumper.

De’Aaron Fox went DEEP into his bag for this bucket 🪣

pic.twitter.com/4lKMM27QfR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reaves, who has an underrated bag, got a taste of his own medicine.

The Spurs came out firing, erecting a double-digit lead at halftime, 70-58, with Fox scoring 13 points.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers had a mini-run in the second quarter, punctuated by LeBron James' monster slam over Luke Kornet. But San Antonio stayed composed and regained control of the game.

The 27-year-old Fox has somehow been relegated in the shadows on the Spurs due to the stardom of Victor Wembanyama and the rise of Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. But people forget that Fox, a one-time All-Star, is still one of the most talented playmakers in the NBA. He's also a dependable player in the clutch.

There's a reason why San Antonio signed him to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension in the offseason.

As he showed in his nifty move against Reaves, Fox can manufacture a shot almost every time. His handles, speed, and creativity make him a three-level scorer. He also plays the passing lane well.

As of writing, the Spurs are still ahead by a big margin in the fourth quarter.