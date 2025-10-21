The Edmonton Oilers are now 2-3-1 on the season after a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. After three straight losses, the Oilers are in a slight bit of a free-fall. The team will continue their road trip on Tuesday night, now without forward Kasperi Kapenen.

“Right now, it's looking [like] up to six [weeks],” said head coach Kris Knoblach ahead of visiting the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. “He'll be unavailable for a while.”

Kapanen had been playing on the second line for the team and had been solid. He has two assists on the season so far. The second line is now expected to be manned by Andrew Mangiapane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Jack Roslovic.

Kapanen suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Red Wings after missing a hit and colliding with the boards.

Article Continues Below

The Oilers have had to deal with plenty of injuries already this year. Zach Hyman is already out of the lineup for Edmonton. He has a wrist injury, and Hyman is expected to be out until November. Mattias Janmark was also injured during training camp and is on IR. He is expected to be back soon.

Alex Regula was also recently moved to IR with an undisclosed injury. He underwent offseason knee surgery for an injury that cost him time last year.

There is good news for the Oilers, though. Defenseman Jake Walman is expected to return to the lineup against the Senators. He has yet to play this year due to an undisclosed injury. Walman was acquired last season from the San Jose Sharks, playing 15 regular-season games with the Oilers.

The Oilers visit the Senators on Tuesday before returning home to face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.