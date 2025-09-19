The Edmonton Oilers are getting revved up for the season, but they will be without one of their key players to start. Zach Hyman is dealing with a wrist injury, and he'll be out for a few months, according to of The Athletic.

“Coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday that Hyman, who missed the last seven games of the team’s 2025 playoff run, will remain out until roughly the start of November,” Hyman wrote. “The news came as a surprise, considering the vague yet hopeful update about Hyman’s status a day earlier. Hyman said he was progressing nicely, while GM Stan Bowman said the veteran forward might not have to miss any regular-season action at all.

“Hyman’s further extended absence adds more questions to the Oilers forward group, which lost veterans Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner in the offseason.”

Article Continues Below

Hyman spoke about his injury, which happened on May 27 against the Dallas Stars. He had surgery the next day and missed the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Anytime you get hurt, whether it's at the beginning of playoffs or midway through, or near the end like I did, it's definitely disheartening,” Hyman said Wednesday. “For me, I pretty much knew immediately that my season was over. You kind of flip your focus just to try to help the team in a different way, an emotional support way, and just being around the guys and being positive. But when it happened, it was very, very disheartening.”

When training camp started, the club’s new wingers, Andrew Mangiapane and David Tomasek, were side by side with Connor McDavid. Mangiapane is a one-time 35-goal scorer and is coming off the worst statistical season of his career with the Washington Capitals. As far as Tomasek, this is his first time in the NHL, as he played for Swedish Hockey and led the league in scoring.