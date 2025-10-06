If fans had any doubts about Connor McDavid's desire to win a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, they should feel quite confident in his stance following Monday's big news. The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner signed a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $12.5 million, gifting the front office crucial financial flexibility in the short term. No. 97's future with the organization still remains uncertain overall, but his immediate goal is crystal clear.

Oil Country would have obviously loved to see McDavid ink a deal that would keep him in Edmonton for the next several years, but they surely appreciate the team-first mentality the phenomenal center is typifying. Questions about his potential free agency status can now be tabled until 2028, as the focus fully shifts back to The Cup. The hockey-watching world is stunned to discover what many consider to be one of the biggest bargains in NHL history.

@JFreshHockey effectively breaks down the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy recipient's decision to accommodate the franchise.

You already know that McDavid's 2x$12.5M extension is a steep discount, but here's a look at how much of one it is. $12.5M under the 2026-27 cap is the equivalent to just $9.5M under the 2018-19 cap (when his first extension kicked in). pic.twitter.com/IAQgefCkqt — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 6, 2025

Edmonton will now be under a colossal amount of pressure to use the additional cap space McDavid's extension provides to round out a roster that can finally reach the apex. “12.5?!?” @thechek182 remarked in dismay. “Yeah, McDavid wants to bring Edmonton a cup.” “McDavid left 5.1M per year on the table to allow the Oilers a better shot to win the Stanley Cup,” @MorganLaidler commented on X. “Get this man his damn cup now.”

“No other player of his stature in the league would do that for his team,” Fightful.com founder Jimmy Van declared. “He's now giving the Oilers three seasons to put together a Cup winner. Otherwise I doubt he re-signs in three years and I won't blame him if he doesn't.”

While McDavid is certainly sacrificing gobs of money in the present to better position the Oilers for another run at a title, there is a level of practicality that comes with the move. Other greats set the precedent for taking less money to pursue their ultimate dream, and the 28-year-old is trying to do the same.

“McDavid at 2 years and $12.5M has done what other elite players have done in order to win,” @SuperNovs1 posted. “Like {Sidney} Crosby willing to take less than market value considerably. Also think all elite players should be taking shorter terms with the cap slated to massively rise.”

Will the Oilers complete the mission?

Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman will now be tasked with shoring up the team's goalie situation and winger depth, as there is no reason for any glaring holes moving forward. Winning the Western Conference for a third consecutive season figures to be a grueling task, but Connor McDavid is doing his part to make that a realistic goal. The organization is already getting things done.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, who has tallied 100 points or more eight times, will join fellow Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl in leading the franchise into another promising campaign. When Edmonton hosts the Calgary Flames for its season opener on Oct. 8, Rogers Place should be brimming with both excitement and gratitude.