The Edmonton Oilers are certainly staying busy with just over 24 hours until the 2025-26 National Hockey League season commences. Just minutes after signing superstar Connor McDavid to a team-friendly two-year, $25 million extension on Monday, GM Stan Bowman is giving defenseman Jake Walman a long-term deal.

As first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are closing in on a seven-year, $49 million contract extension for the 29-year-old.

Walman joined Edmonton at the trade deadline back in March, being acquired from the San Jose Sharks. He helped his new club reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, finishing with eight points in 15 regular-season games in Alberta, and adding another two goals and 10 points in 22 postseason contests.

It ended up being the best season of the Toronto, Ontario native's career; Walman finished with 40 points in just 65 regular-season tilts. He'll now call Edmonton home for the foreseeable future after putting pen to paper on the lucrative contract extension.

Walman has been battling an undisclosed injury during the preseason, only suiting up for one exhibition game against the Calgary Flames on September 21. He played just a shade under 22 minutes in a 3-2 defeat.

Originally selected 82nd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft, Walman has played 267 regular-season games split between the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Sharks and Oilers.

He spent a couple of productive seasons at Providence College before working his way up through the American Hockey League. He made his St. Louis debut in 2019-20, and spent parts of three seasons with the team before being traded to the Red Wings in March of 2022.

Overall, Walman has accumulated 32 goals and 59 assists in his regular-season career.

Jake Walman eyeing a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid, Oilers

While Oilers fans will be happy to have Walman in the fold long-term, they must be absolutely thrilled that McDavid decided to stick around. Although No. 97 only signed a two-year deal, that means he'll spend at least three more years in Alberta.

That wasn't a given considering McDavid still hasn't won his ultimate prize: Lord Stanley. Despite getting oh-so-close in back-to-back years, Edmonton has been unable to solve the powerhouse Florida Panthers.

By taking just a $12.5 million AAV, McDavid is leaving money on the table for Bowman and the front office to potentially make the team even better over the next couple of seasons. The Oilers already project as a force in the Western Conference once again, with McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard all locked up and leading the charge.

When healthy, Walman will be a key piece of the defensive unit, and he could play with any of Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm or Darnell Nurse in the top-four. He will likely also slot in with the second powerplay group.

With new contracts for McDavid and Walman out of the way, the Oilers look ready for the 2025-26 season, which begins in a mouthwatering Battle of Alberta clash against the Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.