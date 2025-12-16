It isn't very often that two starting goaltenders get traded for each other in the NHL. Finding an organization willing to trade a starter is hard enough, but seeing two willing at the same time is even more rare. With the Edmonton Oilers-Pittsburgh Penguins trade last Friday, the teams swapped their starters, Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner. Just four short days later, the goaltenders will square off against each other.

Every hockey fan immediately circled Tuesday night's matchup between the two teams after the trade happened. Everyone wants to see how Skinner will fare after a couple of years of disdain from the Edmonton fanbase, but it's important not to sell Jarry's return to Pittsburgh short, either, after his years of service. Before the two teams face off, Jarry shared his thoughts about the return via NHL.com.

“It will be very weird. It's going to be a whole new setting,” Jarry told reporters. “Just talking to my parents and the rest of my family, that first game [with the Oilers], it felt like my first game in the NHL all over again. I'm sure playing in Pittsburgh, it will be more of the same.”

Jarry made his Oilers' debut with a 25-save performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada. The Oilers won 6-3 and looked rejuvenated with their new goaltender. It wasn't the easiest situation for Tristan Jarry to get thrown into for his first game, but when backstopping the back-to-back Stanley Cup runner-ups, it'll be a spotlight he will have to get comfortable with.