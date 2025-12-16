In the weeks and months leading up to the NBA trade deadline, one of the biggest questions is what are the Milwaukee Bucks going to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Amid a report that the Bucks and Antetokounmpo had begun dialogue regarding the superstar’s potential future with the franchise, the team reportedly is set to go all-in, in the next couple of months.

In an effort to continue trying to build a contending team around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are reportedly leaning towards becoming buyers at the NBA trade deadline, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Fischer notes that one rival general manager is solidly convinced that the Bucks are looking to add major pieces to their roster via trade in order to get Giannis more help.

Fischer mentions that some names that have been floated around in terms of the Bucks having interest in are Zach LaVine, Jerami Grant, Andrew Wiggins, Dejounte Murray, Marcus Smart and PJ Washington.

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined due to a calf injury, and that obviously puts things on hold, but it appears as if he is the major domino in terms of how the NBA trade deadline will shape up this year.

Giannis has appeared in 17 games this season, at a little over 29 minutes. He’s averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists with splits of 63.9 percent shooting from the field, 43.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 63.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has played his entire career to this point with the Bucks. He reportedly has not formally asked for a trade, and the rumor mil is sure to churn as the deadline draws near.