The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to build upon their 10-4 record as they aim to make a serious playoff push. They are coming off a season sweep against the Kansas City Chiefs and have three tough games remaining to make a statement.

The Chargers' defense is among the best in the NFL. They are second in total yards allowed at just 279.1 per game. Only the Houston Texans allow fewer total yards per contest at 269.2. The Bolts are also 9th in points per game at 20.3. The defense is led by star safety Derwin James, who is all over the field for LA. James had the clutch interception against the Chiefs to seal the win late in the 4th quarter.

Because James plays all over the field, this has opened up opportunities for other safeties, Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens. Jefferson is having a career season with the Bolts as he has a career high of four INTs. Mickens, a rookie from Clemson, has been playing lights out as well. Mickens left the Chiefs' game with an injury, and the Bolts are making a roster move as insurance that Mickens might miss some time with his injury. Elijah Molden is also a bit banged up.

The Chargers have signed veteran safety Marcus Maye back to the practice squad after playing with the team at the end of last season.

The Chargers also released running back Royce Freeman as a result of the transaction.

The Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday for a chance to clinch a playoff spot.