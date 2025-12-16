Joe Lacob’s quick response to Warriors fan’s angry email hints at Jonathan Kuminga tension

The Golden State Warriors have been on the struggle bus of late, dropping both games since Stephen Curry's injury return despite the star putting up epic stat lines in both contests. Frustrations are beginning to boil over for a Warriors team that has won just two playoff series since its 2022 championship run, with the twilight years of Curry's career going to waste.
Recently, 27 year-old Warriors fan Justin Dutari found an email address associated with Warriors team owner Joe Lacob and vented his frustration, mentioning several issues he found with the current iteration of the team.
To his surprise, Lacob emailed him back no more than two minutes later.
“You can’t be as frustrated as me,” Lacob replied, per Alex Simon of SF Gate. “I am working on it. It’s complicated. Style of play. Coaches desires regarding players. League trends. Jimmy is not the problem.”
Overall, the Warriors have been a major disappointment so far this year, currently sitting at 13-14 more than a fourth of the way into the young season. Golden State would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today, which is starting to become a familiar place for them over the last few years.
This being the case, it should come as no surprise that the team has been embroiled in trade rumors over the last few weeks, with some fans believing the team should swing for the fences on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade offer, while others are exploring smaller potential moves for three-and-D wings scattered around the Western Conference. Jonathan Kuminga in particular seems like a possible candidate due to his removal from Steve Kerr's rotation over the last week.
Whatever path they choose to take, it's clear that the Warriors' brass is well aware of just how disappointing the team has been thus far this season.
The Warriors will next take the floor on Thursday evening on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 pm ET.