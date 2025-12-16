Joe Lacob’s quick response to Warriors fan’s angry email hints at Jonathan Kuminga tension

The Golden State Warriors have been on the struggle bus of late, dropping both games since Stephen Curry's injury return despite the star putting up epic stat lines in both contests. Frustrations are beginning to boil over for a Warriors team that has won just two playoff series since its 2022 championship run, with the twilight years of Curry's career going to waste.

Recently, 27 year-old Warriors fan Justin Dutari found an email address associated with Warriors team owner Joe Lacob and vented his frustration, mentioning several issues he found with the current iteration of the team.

To his surprise, Lacob emailed him back no more than two minutes later.

