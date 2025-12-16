The New York Giants have made another move at kicker. They started the year with Graham Gano, who got injured once again. That led to Jude McAtamney getting the role and nearly single-handedly losing a game to the Denver Broncos. That led to the Giants signing kicker Younghoe Koo, who missed two kicks on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Koo has now been waived by New York, per New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard.

Koo started the season with the Atlanta Falcons, losing that job after he missed a game-winning kick in Week 1. In New York, he went four-for-six on field goals and 11-12 on extra points. It was a blustery day in the Meadowlands, which forced missed kicks for both sides. Despite that, Koo is gone.

Koo started the season with the Atlanta Falcons, losing that job after he missed a game-winning kick in Week 1. In New York, he went four-for-six on field goals and 11-12 on extra points. It was a blustery day in the Meadowlands, which forced missed kicks for both sides. Despite that, Koo is gone.

With the top spot in the waiver order and an empty roster spot, the Giants claimed linebacker Caleb Murphy from the New England Patriots, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. New York will be his third stop of the year, after starting the year with the Los Angeles Chargers. Murphy was a special teams player while in New England, making two tackles against New York in Week 13.

The Giants did not activate the injured Gano, and McAtamney is no longer on the roster. The only kicker in the organization is 24-year-old rookie Ben Sauls, who is on the practice squad. He has never kicked in an NFL game. While the week is young, New York will need a kicker for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. That, at this point, is likely to be Sauls.

The Giants hold the first overall pick heading into Week 16. Sauls can be the kicker of the future in East Rutherford. Or Sauls could be the guy who kicks them out of the first overall pick. Could a new Tommy DeVito be joining the Giants?