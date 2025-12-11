It's safe to say that iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is an interesting, almost mythical figure, and WWE star Cody Rhodes and Timothée Chalamet tried to find his equivalent in wrestling.

During an appearance on Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, he talked about Dylan and wrestling's “weird synergy,” leading to Chalamet posing the question of who the “wrestling Bob Dylan” is.

One person Chalamet immediately ruled out was the Honky Tonk Man. Whoever they chose needed to be “idiosyncratic, kind of like mysterious” and “doesn't say too much, but [is] really f*****g good,” as Chalamet put it.

Rhodes' pick was Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Rhodes' pick was Jake “The Snake” Roberts. “[He was] bold in his wording, and the vernacular, but also somehow relates that to I'm gonna beat up Rick Martel,” Rhodes explained.

Chalamet then asked who the Marty Mauser — his character in Marty Supreme — of WWE is. Rhodes struggled with that one, not willing to name himself as Marty Mauser.

Timothée Chalamet earned an Oscar nomination for playing Bob Dylan

Of course, Chalamet has a unique connection to Dylan. He played Dylan in A Complete Unknown, James Mangold's biopic about the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer.

This wasn't Chalamet's first Oscar nomination. He was previously nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Call Me by Your Name. However, he did not win the award, losing to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist).

A Complete Unknown told the story of Dylan's rise in the folk community before he began using electric instruments in his music, leading to his controversial performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro also starred in it.

Mangold, who previously directed a Johnny Cash biopic called Walk the Line, wrote and directed A Complete Unknown. It was loosely based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!