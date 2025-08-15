The Edmonton Oilers' most important player, superstar forward Connor McDavid, has not signed a new contract this offseason. McDavid is set to be a free agent in the summer of 2026. He became eligible for a contract extension on July 1 of this summer. While a new deal has yet to be signed, insider Frank Seravalli predicts that it could happen quickly.

“Should people be nervous? I don't think so… My understanding is that numbers haven't even been exchanged yet… And yet there doesn't seem to be any hint of nerves or panic or fear from either the Edmonton Oilers side or the McDavid side, from what I can tell,” Seravalli said earlier this week.

The hockey insider continued: “If I had to peg where this will ultimately land, I predict it would be somewhere between $16M and $17.5 million dollars a year, for four years.”

There was some concern in Alberta around the fact that McDavid has not reached an agreement with the Oilers yet this offseason. This has led to speculation about the teams he could potentially sign with next offseason.

Regardless, Oilers fans should have some peace, if Seravalli's reporting proves accurate. Considering the fact that terms have not been exchanged yet, there is hope. A deal should be done quickly for one of the best players in the NHL when the two sides get back to the bargaining table.

Oilers' Connor McDavid can name his price

The Oilers' center was drafted first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the franchise. He has been a star in the league since. McDavid broke into the NHL in the 2015-16 season, playing in 45 games. He would compile over 100 points in eight of the next nine campaigns. This includes 2024-25, when he played just 67 games but still had 100 points.

The seven-time All-Star, five-time Art Ross trophy winner, and three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner is in the final year of an eight-year, $100 million contract with Edmonton. There has been cap concern for the front office. They currently have just $225,000 of cap space, but are projected to have almost $45 million in cap space next summer.

This open space means McDavid can name his price.

“The way it's been explained to me is, the minute Connor McDavid lifts his head off the pillow and decides he wants to have a contract extension done, that's the day that it'll happen,” Seravalli said. “There's not really much of a negotiation here. This is the best player in the world, naming his price.”

This means if he needs over $16 million to sign with the club, that should be something the team can accomplish without too many problems. While it is stressful for fans that McDavid has not signed yet, it is clear that if and when he decides to get a contract done, it will be completed shortly after.